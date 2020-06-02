This beautiful phenomenon is set to last nearly three hours…

Astrophiles, take note: there’s a spectacular solar eclipse taking place this month in the morning of Sunday June 21, 2020.

According to the Dubai Astronomy Group twitter account, this is one of 2020’s biggest astronomy event.

A solar eclipse is when a portion of the earth gets engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon as it partially blocks the sunlight.

According to this website shared by the astronomy group, this beautiful phenomenon is set to last nearly three hours starting from 8.14am and ending at 11.12am. The maximum eclipse will be around 9.36am.

The UAE won’t be the only country to experience this phenomenon. Countries as far as South Sudan to Taiwan will witness the eclipse. Oman, our lucky neighbour, will be able to catch the breathtaking ‘ring of fire’ which sadly won’t be visible in Dubai.

The Dubai Astronomy website are excited about the event and while usually, such an occasion would have warranted for a meetup, in order to keep things safe during the pandemic, they will be going live on their YouTube account here instead. So, even if you’re busy at your desk you can still catch all the action.

While we all are excited to see the eclipse, the Dubai Astronomy Group has issued warnings with regards to looking at the sun. In a Twitter post, they said “Never look directly at the sun. You can seriously hurt your eyes, and even go blind. Proper eye protection, like eclipse glasses of a sun filter, is the only safe option. Sunglasses don’t work!”

Images: Unsplash