The Crown Prince calls our frontliners “an example for the heroes to come”…

We may be glad that Dubai is finally opening up, but we must not forget our frontliners, who are still working hard to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, sent out a video on his official Twitter account, accompanied by the words, “Thank You”. It’s a timely reminder to all of us that our frontline healthcare workers and medical staff are toiling around the clock to protect us.

Thank you pic.twitter.com/kohHDn9NvP — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 10, 2020

Addressing the heroes as his brothers and sisters, the Crown Prince applauds them, saying that in desperate times “you rose to the challenge. Armed with selflessness, you’ve redefined the meaning of service and sacrifice. Your courage has built an invincible fortress protecting our society.”

Continuing his letter, he calls them “today’s finest soldiers – the barrier between us and the pandemic” and says that we, the nation cannot thank them enough for their spirit.

He continued to thank them for putting the nation’s safety ahead of their own, and calls them an “example for the heroes to come”.

The message went on to say that their sacrifice will be one that history will remember forever.

Ending his letter he says “With God’s grace, we will get through these times and together, we will emerge stronger and more determined to continue our journey of shaping the future. Thank you.”

This isn’t the first time Sheikh Hamdan has expressed his gratitude to those working in Dubai’s healthcare industry. When the Crown Prince inaugurated the field hospital at Dubai World Trade Centre, he took to social media and stated: “We are grateful our healthcare situation is stable due to the leadership’s support, our entities’ efforts and the community’s commitment”.

“The Dubai Government, its medical staff, frontline defence teams and volunteers are prepared and ready to respond to their calls of duty. Today, your health and safety is our top priority and we are committed, as always, to provide services for the well-being of everyone in Dubai,” he continued.