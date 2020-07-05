From a brand new ladies night to catching La Perle…

Looking forward to the long weekend that’s coming up at the end of July? Here are 5 brilliant things to do in Dubai to help get you there quicker.

Sunday July 26

1. Wine and cheese week at City Grill

For a limited time only, City Grill is inviting guests to enjoy an exquisite selection of fine wines and cheeses at The Atrium’s South African steakhouse. Sample an array of red and white wines while indulging in an exotic range of cheeses such as brie de meaux, castagno, valencay, vrottin, age cave and much more. Your three-hour experience will cost just Dhs160, however, if you wish to skip the vino and enjoy only the cheese spread, it’s just Dhs95.

City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, until Aug 1, 5pm onwards for three hours, Dhs160 for wine and cheese, Dhs95 only cheeseboard, Tel: (04) 437 0088. alhabtoorcity.com

Monday July 27

2. Go to a brand new ladies night

Ultra cool new Japanese inspired spot, Hanami in Andaz Dubai The Palm, has a new ladies night launching on July 27. Called ‘Spirited Away’, Dubai’s fun-loving foodies can enjoy a feast of Asian cuisine and three drinks for just Dhs150. Included in your platter will be a range of tasty bitesize dishes that should pair perfectly with your complimentary drinks. The spot boasts panoramic views of the Palm, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah, making it the ultimate sunset spot. Call the restaurant to get in your reservations.

Hanami, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 581 4037. @hanamidxb

Tuesday July 28

3. Dive into an all-you-can-eat-meat at Doors

Head to family-friendly Doors Freestyle Grill for a meat feast on Tuesday from 3pm to midnight. Highlights on the menu include lamb chops, lamb tenderloin, beef ribeye and grilled sea bream as well as pomegranate salad, eggplant salad, bread and the special Doors Iskender lamb kebab. It’s Dhs389 for adults, Dhs245 for children under 12 and under-fives can dine free. The deal is also available from Friday from 2pm to midnight if its too much for your tummy for a weekday.

Doors Freestyle Grill, Al Seef, Dubai, all you can eat feast available Tue 3pm to 12am, Fri 2pm to 12am, Dhs389 adults, Dhs245 children under 12, under 5s free. Tel: (050) 700 0375. doorsdubai.com

Wednesday July 29

4. Round up the girls and go to the spa

Experience the ultimate in girly indulgence and retreat with your best girlfriends for some 5-star pampering. Begin your afternoon with a 30-minute back massage followed by a complimentary reflexology session at Saray Spa. Afterward, savour a medley of sweet and savory treats with a delectable afternoon tea in the cosy and chic surroundings of La Farine Café and Bakery.

JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, daily 12pm to 9pm, Dhs300. Tel: (04) 414 6754. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/sarayspa

Thursday July 30

5. Go see La Perle

Dubai’s legendary live performance, La Perle is once again welcoming guests for its breathtaking aquatic show. And thanks to Dubai Summer Surprises, you can now enjoy some major savings on ticket prices. Price start from just Dhs119 for Bronze seating, including free popcorn and a soda. The show’s newly tweaked edition features a revamped vibrancy and energy with thrills, chills and new surprises. There will be two shows daily, at 6pm and 9pm.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, from July 30 to Aug 29, Tue to Fri 6pm and 9pm, Sat 4pm and 7pm. Tel: (04) 437 0123. laperle.com