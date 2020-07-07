This sports bar is offering absolute lad’s night goals…

NRG at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi is back open for business and has brought with it some competitive promotions.

It’s open from Wednesday to Saturday 4pm to 2.30am.

There’s a daily happy hour between 4pm and 8pm where selected beverages are just Dhs25.

But gents heading down on Wednesday get access to a full day of Dhs25 happy hour prices. And with sports back on the TV, it’s a great excuse to meet up for some midweek bro-nding time.

And the deals don’t end there. You can also take advantage of their ‘three pints with one selected main course’ deal for just Dhs119.

Or why not grab the NRG Platter, which comes with two pints for Dhs120.

Visitors to NRG can also take part in a pair of pub game classics. The gentlemanly pursuits of ‘arrows’ (or darts to the layman) and ‘billiards’.

NRG, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi ,Tourist Club Area,Al Zahiyah, Wednesday to Saturday 4pm to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 644 6666

