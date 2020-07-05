Like we needed a reason to tuck into chocolate, but we’ll take it…

Chocolate lovers, take note – it’s World Chocolate Day this week on Tuesday July 7.

To help celebrate this delicious day, different spots around Dubai are celebrating in different ways. From gooey sweet treats delivered right to your door to free chocolate desserts for the ladies, there are plenty of ways to indulge in the world’s favourite treat.

Here are 4 ways to celebrate possibly the most delicious day of the year.

Brunch & Cake

A unique mix of savoury and sweet is on the menu at Brunch & Cake – and it comes in the form of ravioli and it comes stuffed with chocolate. The pink marbled ravioli comes with white chocolate anglaise drizzle for an extra sweet touch. This limited-edition dish costs Dhs45, and can be ordered on Deliveroo.

Brunch & Cake, order via Deliveroo, @brunchandcakedubai

Le Meridien Dubai

Le Meridien in Dubai is celebrating the day by offering a free chocolate dessert to every girl who dines at any of these three restaurants on the day – Warehouse, Bebemos and Casa Mia. The promotion is available when you order a main course for lunch or dinner.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, promotion available at Warehouse, Bebemos and Casa Mia, Tel: (04) 217 0000, marriott.com

London Dairy Cafe

London Dairy Cafe in Dubai is unveiling a new line of chocolate bars on World Chocolate Day – and you will be able to bite into them for just Dhs12 a piece. Each of the chocolates is handcrafted and individually wrapped in colourful packaging with catchy chocolate phrases, making the bars perfect for gifting. The London Dairy Cafe venues across Dubai also serve up an array of tempting desserts that are rich, delicious, and perfect for your ‘Gram.

London Dairy Cafe, several venues across Dubai, londondairycafe.com

Marks and Spencer

You’ll find tempting range of luxurious chocolate to indulge in this World Chocolate Day at Marks and Spencer. The British retailer uses the finest ingredients to craft its premium selection of Swiss and Belgian chocolates. Order them delivered to your door via the M&S Food, el Grocer and Deliveroo apps, or browse the range in Marks & Spencer food halls, including Dubai Mall, Marina Walk, Springs Souk, Festival Plaza and Dubai Festival City Mall.