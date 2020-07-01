You can win prizes and get a great meal plus drinks…

Calling all bingo fanatics! There’s a new bingo night in town called Bingo Beats with Catboy and Lorra, and it will be held every Monday starting July 6.

The venue will alternate between Stoke House, Trump International Golf Course and Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes and prices start from Dhs280 for a table for two with food and drinks.

Here are the dates to note in your diaries: July 6 and July 20 at Stoke House and July 13 and July 27 at Reform Social & Grill. At both venues, bingo night begins at 7pm.

Teams will be required to sign up in advance and they will be supplied a link of the game as part of the venues new social distancing measures. Music rounds will also be thrown into the mix.

Traditional bingo rounds will apply and of course, there will be prizes for the first, second and third place which will be confirmed on the evening.

Stoke House will be throwing in their meat-eater board which includes beef sliders, scotch egg, rustic French fries and beverages in the price. You can opt for a table of two for Dhs280 and get one grazing board with a choice of a bottle of wine or four bottles of hops, or get a table for four for Dhs450 for one grazing board with a choice of 2 bottles of wine or eight bottles of hops.

At Reform Social & Grill, pay Dhs280 for a table of two and get one grazing board with a choice of a bottle of wine or five bottles of hops, or Dhs450 for a table of four which comes with one grazing board and a choice of two bottles of wine or 10 bottles of hops.

Excited? Reservations are required as strict social distancing rules are in place. Get in touch with the restaurants on the numbers provided below.

Bingo Beats with Catboy and Lorra, every Monday at 7pm. Stoke House: July 6 and 20. Tel: (04) 245 3988. stokehouse.ae Reform Social and Grill: July 13 and 27. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Images: Getty/social