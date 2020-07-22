Pack your bags!

If traveling abroad for a family getaway is off the tables this year, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has a tempting getaway deal offering up the next best thing.

The family-friendly resort is offering up a relaxing five day summer staycation package with a starting rate of just Dhs999 for two adults and two kids.

If that isn’t enough to have you digging out a suitcase, the offer includes access to two of Ras Al Khaimah’s main attractions of your choice, the Jebel Jais Zipline, or the Suwaidi Pearl Farm.

Additionally, guests will also avail of a free pass to access DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island’s water sport activities.

For the little ones, there’s a kid’s club with a climbing wall, arcade games and an extensive outdoor playground featuring swings and trampolines. For those family bonding moments, the Pirate Boat Aqua Zone is guaranteed fun with bouncy castle, water trampoline and an inflatable climb.

Within the resort, you can also find a fitness center, tennis court or beach volleyball for the perfect action-packed summer vacation.

While there’s plenty of adventurous activities available, the beautiful beachfront location also offers up a great chance to hit the pause button at its luxurious spa that includes a couples room, a whirlpool, sauna and a steam room.

Working on your tan? Head to the stunning new floating seal pool located in the middle of Azure Blue Waters of the Arabian Sea and soak up the sun while taking in the breathtaking panoramic views.

Guests who avail of this offer will automatically enter a draw for weekly prizes, including the chance to win the ultimate grand prize of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2020.

For bookings, call 07 203 0000 and quote ‘staylonger’ or email the team at reservations_dtmarjan@hilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Marjan Island Blvd, Ras Al Khaimah, Stay Longer summer offer available until Aug 31. Tel: (07) 203 0000. doubletree3.hilton.com

Images: provided