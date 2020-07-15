Rates start from Dhs250 per couple per night…

With Dubai residents looking to holiday a little closer to home this summer, plenty of the city’s hotels have some fantastic offers and deals on staycations. With some fabulous swimming pools, restaurants and amenities, you won’t have to work hard to find those holiday vibes.

One of the city’s coolest new hotels is Taj Jumeirah Lakes towers, which opened in 2019. As of Thursday, July 16 it’s welcoming guests back to enjoy everything it has to offer – from a rooftop pool to awesome restaurants – with a 36-hour long staycation deal.

Rates for the wallet-friendly offer start from Dhs250 per couple, per night. Included in the stay is a complimentary room upgrade, breakfast each day, a super-early check in from 6am and a late check out at 6pm, so you can make the most of the pool.

That’s not all, either, you’ll also get access to the fully-equipped gym, and when you’ve worked up a hunger, enjoy 20 per cent off food and beverages at the hotel, as well as 20 per cent off laundry services, so you don’t need to lift a finger.

The rooftop pool offers epic panoramic views of the surrounding JLT area, so get ready for some Insta-worthy snaps. If you’d like to include additional meals, choose from a half-board package for Dhs125, or full-board for Dhs250 per night.

Stephen Meredith, General Manager of Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai said “We couldn’t be happier to re-open our doors and say hello to our guests once again. The team and I are excited to deliver exceptional experiences, with sincere warmth and care that is synonymous with the Taj brand.”

Meredith continued, “We have put together a fantastically priced, value-driven staycation offer, and guests can rest easy in the knowledge that we have received the Dubai Assured stamp of approval for implementing the highest standards of government compliant health and safety measures.”

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, offer valid until August 31. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

Images: Provided