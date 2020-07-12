Tee off in the capital…

If you want to combine a pampering staycation with a spot of sport, check out this cracking Stay and Play Golf Package at The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa.

The resort is located on Abu Dhabi’s premier golf course, so you’re within easy reach of the tees. And this is one course you’ll want to explore, featuring pockets of palms, ornamental trees and shrubs, and seven spectacular saltwater lakes.

The Westin’s Stay and Play package includes one round of golf and an overnight stay for two, plus breakfast and 40 per cent of at the hotel’s restaurants and bars.

This value-packed deal at this five-star resort will cost you just Dhs390 when you use the booking code: ZJ4. The prices also includes a golf cart and unlimited practice balls on the day you play.

After all that effort on the 27-hole championship golf course, you can refuel at one of the restaurants and bars available at the resort, taking advantage of that deep 40 per cent discount.

Options include Sacci restaurant if you’re craving delicious Italian specialities, traditional pub meals at The Retreat, dishes from Arabia, Asia and the Mediterranean’s northern shore at Fairways, or a relaxing coffee, indulgent pastry or quick snack at The Lounge.

Still got more energy to let loose? The resort’s fitness studio is open from 6am until 11pm daily. The team is following all health and safety guidelines as per the UAE government directive, but you will need to bring your own towel. It’s worth noting that, at this stage, the resort’s pool and spa remain closed.

See you on the greens!

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, Stay and Play Golf Package valid until Nov 29, Dhs390 with booking code ZJ4, Tel: (02) 616 9999. westinabudhabi.com