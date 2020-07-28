The UAE is the ‘world’s most searched destination for 2021’…

We might be biased, but with its stretches of pristine white beaches, perfect balance of city and vacation vibes, amazing restaurants and great shopping, we think the UAE is a pretty epic place to visit. It looks like we aren’t the only ones that think so too.

The UAE has just been revealed as the most popular tourist destination for 2021. It topped the list of a study conducted by global travel company Kuoni, who revealed that the country has emerged as ‘the world’s most searched destination for 2021’ for tourism, in 11 countries.

It’s fantastic news for the UAE, after tourism had been impacted by the restrictions on global travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Having said that, however, Dubai reopened to welcome tourists back again from July 7, 2020.

Adventure has taken a step back this year but as natural explorers, we were curious to see where you’re dreaming of visiting next. We’ve done a little digging to find out the most searched destinations for 2021…https://t.co/3qvatG88kn pic.twitter.com/txEM2TqB7B — Kuoni (@KuoniTravelUK) July 24, 2020

The study was conducted comparing data from 131 countries around the globe, so it’s pretty cool that the UAE came in at number 1. The seven Emirates to visit in the UAE are, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm al Quwain.

There were many positive things to be said about the UAE as a spokesperson for Kuoni said, “Each of the seven emirates has its own characteristics, but they’re all an excellent destination for some winter sun.”

The spokesperson continued, “Dubai has a futuristic style with soaring skyscrapers, epic shopping malls and long stretches of beach, Fujairah has some incredible snorkelling spots and Ras Al Khaimah draws beach lovers to its beautiful coastline.”

Three countries came in at joint second place on the list for ‘the world’s most searched destinations for 2021’. These were Qatar, Canada and the USA. In third (or fifth) place was Egypt.

From beaches and resorts to skyscrapers, amazing attractions, restaurants and things to do, there’s so much to discover when you visit the UAE…

