This week’s top picks from the world outside your window…

Looking for a way to make this week memorable? We’ve assembled a round-up to help you live that charmed life.

Sunday, August 16

1. The spice is right with this Wagamama two-for-one katsu curry deal

Fans of Wagamama’s most popular dish, the chicken katsu curry, have some celebrating to do. Today marks the start of a month-long promotion where between 4pm and 6pm on weekdays, two portions of the classic Japanese breaded-chicken dish are available for the price of one. Share it with a friend, or don’t. What happens in Wagamama, stays in Wagamama.

Wagamama Abu Dhabi Mall, Level 3, Sun to Thu 4pm to 6pm, until September 17. Tel: (02) 679 7466

Monday, August 17

2. Enjoy a pool day that comes with a float down a lazy river

Emirates Palace is offering a weekday day pass that, from Dhs295 per adult and Dhs150 per child gives you access to their 1.3km stretch of private beach and pool complex, which includes — yep — a lazy river circuit. Adults get Dhs100 of their pass fee back as credit for food and drink at Cascades restaurant, and there’s Dhs50 back on the kids entry fee too. In addition to the private beach, two pools and a lazy river, the resort has two fitness suites, an extensive jogging track, and complimentary use of bicycles.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar – Abu Dhabi, 7am to sunset from Dhs295. Tel: (02) 690 7311, mandarinoriental.com

Tuesday, August 18

3. Start your day the USA with a real stars and stripes breakfast

Trust the wonderful team at No. FiftySeven Boutique Cafe to come up trumps for their Big Brekkie Adventures offering. Noor and Buthaina invite diners to experience the heartwarming flavours of America’s Deep South with this drool-worthy buttermilk waffle and potato chips fried chicken combo. Indulgent, crispy and picture-perfect, you’ll be begging the ladies to keep this dish on the menu forever.

Building Two, Al Marasy, Al Bateen Harbour, Dhs45. Tel: (02) 441 6100. @no57cafe

Wednesday, August 19

4. Happy days are yours and ours at PJ O’Reilly’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PJ O’REILLY’S (@pjsabudhabi) on Mar 15, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

If happy hours seem to fly-by too quickly — PJ O’Reilly’s has a solution. Their Sunday to Wednesday ‘Happy Days’ promotion lasts from noon to 1.30am and offers select beverages (including some Irish favourites) at just Dhs25.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Sun to Wed noon to 1.30am, Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

5. These ladies’ night deals are enough to cause a scene

There are a couple of packages on offer at The Scene’s Flashback ladies’ nights. For just Dhs149 chicas can get two courses and three drinks, or for Dhs179 they can get three courses and three drinks. Gents shouldn’t feel left out either with a Sunday to Thursday, 3pm to midnight happy hour.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island Yas West, Wed from 5pm. Tel: (02) 565 1330, @thescenebysimonrimmer_auh/

Images: Provided/Getty