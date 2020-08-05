There’s only four days of work…

The long weekend we’ve just enjoyed might be over, but if you’re not quite ready to say goodbye, there’s plenty of things you can plan for. From a brand new ladies’ night to a cool new burger joint, here’s 5 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week.

1. Top up your tan at a ladies’ day

If you managed to snag an extra day off work, why not head to Barasti for the ladies’ day, which runs every Sunday and Monday. Girls can enjoy beach and pool access from 10am to 4pm. Buy a food item for Dhs50 and enjoy free-flowing frose or margaritas all day.

Barasti, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sundays and Mondays, 10am to 4pm. Tel: (04) 318 1313 facebook.com/barastibeach

2. Try a tasty new burger

If you’re something of a connoisseur when it comes to burgers in Dubai, we’re sure you’re always on the hunt for a new place to try. Ugly Burger has just launched in Dubai, bringing you burgers inspired by the Far East, with Wagyu beef, shrimp katsu and crispy fried chicken burgers, spicy chicken nuggets and shrimp balls all on the menu. You can dine-in at Shogun Dubai Media City, or simply order online using Chatfood.

Ugly Burger, Shogun Dubai Media City. @ugly.burger

3. Check out an 18-drink ladies’ night

Kicking off on Wednesday, August 5, is a fantastic new ladies’ night, taking place at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Happening across six of the popular destination’s amazing venues, ladies can enjoy a total of 18 free house drinks; three in each bar and restaurant.

Ladies’ Night, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays from August 5, 6pm to 11pm. jumeirah.com

4. See some incredible artwork

.@Brand_Dubai, the creative arm of the @DXBMediaOffice partners with @MeraasDubai to host this year’s edition of Dubai Canvas at City Walk. #DubaiCanvas pic.twitter.com/82ExIc3z3d — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 2, 2020

Throughout the month of August, City Walk is transforming into an open-air canvas. The theme is ‘Travelling Through Art’, with artists from around the world exhibiting some incredible work. Get ready to marvel at 2D and 3D street art on this cultural experience.

City Walk, Al Safa St, Al Wasl, Dubai, open 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to 12am weekends. Tel: (800) 637227. citywalk.ae

5. Tuck into an 8-dish menu at Hutong Dubai

Hutong Dubai is launching a brand new Wednesday-night concept from August 5. Named the ‘Red Lantern Evening’, it invites diners to experience an 8-dish set menu, boasting some of Hutong’s most internationally-renowned dishes, priced at Dhs245. The menu includes Hutong’s ‘star dish’, the famous Red Lantern; crispy soft-shell crab served in a basket of fiery Sichuan red peppers.

Hutong Dubai, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, Wednesdays from August 5, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, 8-courses, Dhs245, pair with sparkling Dhs295, premium bubbles Dhs395. Tel: (04) 2200 868. hutong-dubai.com

