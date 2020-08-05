These are great for family time…

Schools are currently scheduled to begin in September and if this fact has gotten your little ones down – here are a few ways to help cheer them up.

Here are 5 spots to take the little ones to before school begins

La Perle

Dubai’s number one show is running an offer for Dubai Summer Surprises where you can get a ticket for the little one with prices starting at just Dhs70. Included in the price is free popcorn, soda and a free day-pass to Dubai Parks and Resorts. Dubai Summer Surprises ends on August 29, so you only have until the end of this week to take advantage of this cool offer. Bookings can be done here.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, from July 30 to Aug 29, Dhs70 kids ticket. Tel: (04) 437 0123. laperle.com

xparkjr

Perfect if you’re a family who loves some time in the sun, X Park Jnr has been designed keeping the little ones in mind. Found just off Kite Beach, it’s described as a ‘natural forest-style playscape created to bring kids closer to Mother Nature’. The forest-inspired space is filled with trees, plants, streams, a few friendly chickens, ducks and goats as well as tree houses, wooden bridges, climbing nets, a mud kitchen and sand area – so come prepared with extra clothes and towels. Session timings can be found here and tickets cost Dhs80 for two hours for one child.

X Park Jr., 35A Mizmelah St just off Kite Beach, Dubai, Dhs80 for two hours for one child, xparkjr.com

Family staycation at Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR

Stay at the Ramada JBR and pay just Dhss299 for a deluxe room stay inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two children below six years old. In addition to this, the hotel is giving free tickets for four people at Laguna Waterpark, The Green Planet, or Roxy Cinemas as part of the staycation package. This staycation deal is valid until September 30 and the free attraction tickets are valid 14 days from the date of check-in.

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR, JBR, Dubai, until Sept 30, starting from Dhs299, Tel: (04) 399 9979. wyndhamhotels.com

IMG Worlds of Adventure

When IMG Worlds reopened they launched a special new offer which will see you paying only on the rides you dare to brave. Pay just Dhs20 to enter the world’s largest indoor theme park and then each ride will be priced at Dhs25. A great way to save especially if certain rides scare you off. Read more here.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, daily noon to 10pm, Dhs20 then Dhs25 per ride. Tel: (04) 403 8888. imgworlds.com

Mamzi Cafe & More

As part of their back to school offer, this hidden gem in old souk of Dubai is treating little ones to a free scoop of gelato in a flavour of their choosing with every scoop purchased by mom or dad. Flavours range from rose, karak, pistachio, chocolate, mango and much more. The offer runs until mid-September, so it’s a great way to treat your kid if they break home a good grade.

Mamzi Cafe & More, Textile Souq, Creekside, Bur Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (04) 282 7252. mamzi.me

