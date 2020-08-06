The marvellous Middle Eastern menagerie reopens today…

Alpaca your day bags because both Al Ain Zoo and the interactive Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre within are reopening to the public today, August 6, 2020.

To meet the requirements of the pandemic era, there have been some important updates to how the zoo is operating.

Visitors can drop by between 9am and 6pm from Thursday through to Saturday. Tickets are still just Dhs28.35 for adults and Dhs9.45 for kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Ain Zoo (@alainzoouae) on Aug 5, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

Safety koalafications

New safety measures include periodical steriliastions; designated entry and exit points for the zoo itself and all viewing exhibits; social distancing signage; temperature checks for staff and guests, as well as a requirement to wear masks and gloves.

And there will of course also be limits on visitor numbers, to prevent crowding and help with effective social distancing.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Al Ain Zoo said, “The zoo is taking all the precautions stipulated by competent authorities. The number of visitors was determined to not exceed 1,800 a day.”

“The Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre will be open for visitors too. They can enjoy the exhibitions and facilities by implementing all preventive measures taken at the Centre. With that in mind, the main theatre will not receive more than 53 visitors at a time.”

What toucan you see there?

Not toucans apparently, but…

The park’s animal register does include gorillas, lions, cheetahs, giraffes, jaguars, lemurs, hippos, chimpanzees, wolves, crocodiles and flamingoes.

Al Ain Zoo usually offers a number of more intimate animal encounters (some of which require additional payment), such as the parrot show, lemur walk and crocodile feeding, but the majority of these are currently closed.

The Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre is open however and offers interactive exhibits, and the invaluable opportunity to gain wisdom and insight on wildlife and conservation topics.

Images: Instagram