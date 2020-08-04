Lights… Camera… Script… Action!

The theatre scene is slowly returning back to Dubai and to celebrate, a unique show is coming to The Junction in Alserkal Avenue.

Titled ‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’, this production has no directors and no rehearsals – yes, you read that correctly. The (brave) actor sees the script for the very first time…on the day of his performance in front of the live audience. Cue anxiety.

The premiere weekend of the show will be staged from August 13 to August 15 and tickets are priced at just Dhs80.

The international hit by playwright Nassim Soleimanpour has been performed all over the world by a stellar line-up of actors including Whoopi Goldberg, Stephen Fry, Sinead Cusack, Cynthia Nixon, Martin Short and legendary film director, Ken Loach.

And it will be performed for the first time in the UAE by local stars Asad Raza Khan and Malavika Vardhan who will be performing in English and Sawi Alex who will perform in Arabic. This is the second time this concept has ever been performed in Arabic worldwide.

You will have only three opportunities to catch this one-of-a-kind performance with one actor performing on each night at 7.30pm.

In order to keep social distancing measures in place, the theatre is capped at 30 per cent which means the shows sell out faster than usual. So, if you want to catch this international theatrical sensation, book your tickets now.

There are no re-runs and an actor can only do this show once in their lifetime – so it’s a show not to be missed. Get your tickets here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, White Rabbit Red Rabbit from Aug 13 to 15, Dhs80. Tel: (04) 338 8525. thejunction.com

Images: Getty/provided