Some of these dim sum dishes look like they should be in a gallery…

Real connoisseurs know that making great dim sum is nothing less, than an art form.

Dumplings should be uniform, with neatly-sculpted seems, the pastry should be tightly-wrapped and packed full of punchy aromatic flavour that floods the palate from the first bite.

It’s something that the chefs at Hakkasan take very seriously, and with their new offer, fans of fine Cantonese culinary craftmanship chow their way through a premium selection of dim sum from just Dhs98.

The Friday Dim Sum Lunch menu includes options like gold leaf Har Gau, Hakkasan’s signature scallop shui mai, Szechuan style wonton, the king crab dumpling and crispy prawn and beancurd cheung fun.

If you like your cha, particularly yum it’s Dhs98 for three baskets and Dhs138 for five.

If your eyes are wandering elsewhere on the menu you can find more substantial Chinese classics such as Peking duck, sesame prawn toast and sasmine tea smoked Wagyu beef rib, hakka hand-pulled noodles, sweet and sour chicken and stir-fry black pepper rib-eye beef, at an additional cost.

The lunch will be available every Friday between noon and 3.30pm, and as per current government guidelines capacity is capped at 80 per cent with a maximum of four people per table.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Fridays noon to 3.40pm, from Dhs98. Tel: (02) 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Images: Provided