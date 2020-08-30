Watch: Parts of UAE lashed with rain, more expected today
Stepped out of your home and noticed it was a bit darker than usual? It’s a great sign because it looks like the peak of UAE summer is behind us and the temperatures are finally starting to drop.
Rainfall has already lashed a few areas in the UAE and the National Center of Meteorology expects more rainfall ahead, as announced on their official Twitter account.
A chance of convective clouds, associated with rainfall and fresh winds, reaching 45 Km/h causing blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times over some Coastal Northern areas, from 06:30:00 till 10:00 today Sunday 30/08/2020. pic.twitter.com/juw67aad6L
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) August 30, 2020
According to the tweet, there is a chance of convective clouds which is normally associated with rainfall and fresh winds. It went on to state that dust and sand will cause poor horizontal visibility at times over some Coastal Northern areas on Sunday, August 30.
The meteorology centre also shared some video footage of rainfall (and lightening) over the UAE
الحنية #الفجيرة #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #حالة_جوية #هواة_الطقس #جمعة_القايدي #عواصف_الشمال pic.twitter.com/Lmh5T3iDBM
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) August 28, 2020
Al Haniya, 55km north-west of Fujairah city facing rainfall on Friday, August 28.
سهيلة #الشارقة #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #حالة_جوية #هواة_الطقس #خليفة_ذياب pic.twitter.com/UD7WqND2Hi
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) August 28, 2020
Sharjah experienced both hail and rainfall in Al Raq Souhaila area.
لهباب #دبي #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #حالة_جوية #هواة_الطقس #خليفة_ذياب pic.twitter.com/ALgBAWeatu
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) August 28, 2020
Dubai’s Lahbab village, about 50 km south of Dubai city, also experienced rainfall.
سلامات #العين #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #حالة_جوية #هواة_الطقس #إبراهيم_البلوشي pic.twitter.com/CAKptQBhve
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) August 28, 2020
This footage shows Salamat is a small township in the desert on the outskirts of Al Ain experiencing rainfall.
لقطات البرق على منطقة الوقن جنوب #العين #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #حالة_جوية #هواة_الطقس #إدريس_المرزوقي #عواصف_الشمال pic.twitter.com/zd0ppMexOd
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) August 29, 2020
Al-Wagan Road, South of Al Ain was also hit with a bit of lightening as seen in this footage below.
سيجي #الفجيرة #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #حالة_جوية #هواة_الطقس pic.twitter.com/Xj0vfjVNQj
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) August 29, 2020
Heavy rainfall over Fujairah’s Seiji mountainous area taken yesterday, August 29.
Images: The National Center of Meteorology Twitter