Don’t forget your umbrella!

Stepped out of your home and noticed it was a bit darker than usual? It’s a great sign because it looks like the peak of UAE summer is behind us and the temperatures are finally starting to drop.

Rainfall has already lashed a few areas in the UAE and the National Center of Meteorology expects more rainfall ahead, as announced on their official Twitter account.

A chance of convective clouds, associated with rainfall and fresh winds, reaching 45 Km/h causing blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times over some Coastal Northern areas, from 06:30:00 till 10:00 today Sunday 30/08/2020. pic.twitter.com/juw67aad6L — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) August 30, 2020

According to the tweet, there is a chance of convective clouds which is normally associated with rainfall and fresh winds. It went on to state that dust and sand will cause poor horizontal visibility at times over some Coastal Northern areas on Sunday, August 30.

The meteorology centre also shared some video footage of rainfall (and lightening) over the UAE

Al Haniya, 55km north-west of Fujairah city facing rainfall on Friday, August 28.

Sharjah experienced both hail and rainfall in Al Raq Souhaila area.

Dubai’s Lahbab village, about 50 km south of Dubai city, also experienced rainfall.

This footage shows Salamat is a small township in the desert on the outskirts of Al Ain experiencing rainfall.

Al-Wagan Road, South of Al Ain was also hit with a bit of lightening as seen in this footage below.

Heavy rainfall over Fujairah’s Seiji mountainous area taken yesterday, August 29.

Images: The National Center of Meteorology Twitter