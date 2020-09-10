10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend
Check out a new entertainment destination, go to a pool day or box your way into the weekend…
Somehow it’s Wednesday again which means the weekend is within reach. There is so much to do in Dubai this weekend, from visiting a new all-in-one gaming and entertainment venue to availing amazing discounts on some cool Dubai restaurants.
Here are 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…
Thursday, October 1
1. Dine, bowl and play games at Brass Monkey
The long-awaited Brass Monkey is finally opening its doors on Bluewaters Island on October 1. The venue is gigantic, with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more. Even if you’re not there to play the games, Brass Monkey offers a lively atmosphere to eat, drink and socialise.
Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, opening October 1, 2pm to 1am Sunday to Wednesday, 2pm to 3am Thursdays, 12pm to 3am Fridays, 12pm to 1am Saturdays, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial
2. Tuck into amazing dishes with a discount
3. Go for sundowners at this stunning sunset spot
What better way to start the weekend than sundowners at a stunning beachside restaurant? Head to The Beach House at Anantara, The Palm, and tuck into amazing seafood and fresh Mediterranean dishes. Enjoy incredible views out across the Arabian Gulf and dip your toes in the sand whilst you toast to the weekend.
The Beach House at Anantara, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursday to Sunday 1pm to 10.30pm, closed Monday and Tuesday. Tel: (04) 567 8316. anantara.com
Friday, October 2
4. Start the weekend off right with a boxing class
5. The ‘Get Barreled Brunch’ is back at Lock, Stock & Barrel
If you’re looking for a cool place to brunch this weekend, look no further than Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR. The popular ‘Get Barreled’ brunch is back this Friday (and every Friday thereafter), serving up dishes such as hummus, nachos, Cobb salad, popcorn shrimp, deep fried brie, flat breads and sliders. The soft drinks package is priced at Dhs200, and the house drinks package is Dhs250.
‘Get Barreled’ brunch, Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, soft drinks Dhs200, house drinks Dhs250. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com
6. Nikki Beach reopens
7. Enjoy alfresco socialising at this new bar
The weather is finally cooling down and that means it’s time for some alfresco socialising. You can do just that at amazing Greek restaurant Taverna at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Outside on the deck, you’ll find brand new bar Skinos which will bring you all those Mediterranean vibes.
Skinos, Taverna, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 12am, Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 589 5665. tavernagreek.ae
Saturday, October 3
8. Celebrate Oktoberfest in style
9. Sugargram mean girls screening
Instagrammable Dubai cupcake brand Sugargram wants you to celebrate October 3, aka ‘Mean Girls Day’. Dial into a Mean GirlsNetflix party, and order a special ‘burn book’ edition of Sugargram’s fabulous ‘itty bitty’ mini cupcakes. There’s even a themed t-shirt, so grab your girls and pencil the date in your diary.
10. Shop smart with this Baby Bazaar market
Let’s be honest, having kids is pretty expensive. If the purse-strings are stretched a little tight but you need to get your little ones some new stuff, don’t worry, Baby Bazaar is back at Burjuman n Saturday, October 3. Shop smart with pre-loved, quality products from toys, car seats, strollers, books, apparel, and so much more.
Baby Bazaar, BurJuman, Dubai, 10 am to 4pm, Saturday October 3, Saturday November 21. burjuman.com
Images: Social / Provided