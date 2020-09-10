Check out a new entertainment destination, go to a pool day or box your way into the weekend…

Somehow it’s Wednesday again which means the weekend is within reach. There is so much to do in Dubai this weekend, from visiting a new all-in-one gaming and entertainment venue to availing amazing discounts on some cool Dubai restaurants.

Here are 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, October 1

1. Dine, bowl and play games at Brass Monkey

The long-awaited Brass Monkey is finally opening its doors on Bluewaters Island on October 1. The venue is gigantic, with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more. Even if you’re not there to play the games, Brass Monkey offers a lively atmosphere to eat, drink and socialise.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, opening October 1, 2pm to 1am Sunday to Wednesday, 2pm to 3am Thursdays, 12pm to 3am Fridays, 12pm to 1am Saturdays, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial

2. Tuck into amazing dishes with a discount

Throughout October, JW Marriott Marquis hosts its Restaurant Month where diners get to enjoy stellar meals for a fraction of the price. The deals run across all eight of the hotel’s restaurants, including casual spots Kitchen6, La Farine, Bridgewater Tavern, Cafe Artois and Positano (with menus of up to three courses for Dhs89. Alternatively, dine at the hotel’s signature restaurants Prime68, Tong Thai or Ikakaya (complete with complimentary sake tasting) with set menus priced at just Dhs195.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, October 1 to 31. Tel: (04) 414 0000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

3. Go for sundowners at this stunning sunset spot What better way to start the weekend than sundowners at a stunning beachside restaurant? Head to The Beach House at Anantara, The Palm, and tuck into amazing seafood and fresh Mediterranean dishes. Enjoy incredible views out across the Arabian Gulf and dip your toes in the sand whilst you toast to the weekend. The Beach House at Anantara, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursday to Sunday 1pm to 10.30pm, closed Monday and Tuesday. Tel: (04) 567 8316. anantara.com

Friday, October 2

4. Start the weekend off right with a boxing class

Ready to introduce boxing by numbers to the residents of nearby Studio City is high-tech Boxica. These high-intensity classes tackle all the fundamentals by teaching six punches and giving each punch a number. These numbers are then arrange to form a series of combinations bellowed out to the class to perform. What makes this class pretty unique is that after three rounds of boxing, you’ll move to the bench for sets of strength and conditioning workouts before heading back to that bag.

5. The ‘Get Barreled Brunch’ is back at Lock, Stock & Barrel

If you’re looking for a cool place to brunch this weekend, look no further than Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR. The popular ‘Get Barreled’ brunch is back this Friday (and every Friday thereafter), serving up dishes such as hummus, nachos, Cobb salad, popcorn shrimp, deep fried brie, flat breads and sliders. The soft drinks package is priced at Dhs200, and the house drinks package is Dhs250.

‘Get Barreled’ brunch, Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, soft drinks Dhs200, house drinks Dhs250. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

6. Nikki Beach reopens

The much-loved beach club, Nikki Beach is back welcoming guests to its white sandy beach four days a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday). Enjoy the full Friday experience, featuring curated cuisine, creative cocktails and chilled out vibes.

Reservations are required and can be made by emailing reservations.dubai@nikkibeach.com or via phone at (04) 376 6162. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

7. Enjoy alfresco socialising at this new bar

The weather is finally cooling down and that means it’s time for some alfresco socialising. You can do just that at amazing Greek restaurant Taverna at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Outside on the deck, you’ll find brand new bar Skinos which will bring you all those Mediterranean vibes.

Skinos, Taverna, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 12am, Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 589 5665. tavernagreek.ae

Saturday, October 3

8. Celebrate Oktoberfest in style

It’s the last weekend of Grand Plaza Mövenpick’s Oktoberfest celebrations. Head there on Saturday from 12.30pm for a lederhosen showdown filled with live music, pretzels, sausages, Bratwurst and more.

9. Sugargram mean girls screening

Instagrammable Dubai cupcake brand Sugargram wants you to celebrate October 3, aka ‘Mean Girls Day’. Dial into a Mean GirlsNetflix party, and order a special ‘burn book’ edition of Sugargram’s fabulous ‘itty bitty’ mini cupcakes. There’s even a themed t-shirt, so grab your girls and pencil the date in your diary.

@sugargram_me

10. Shop smart with this Baby Bazaar market

Let’s be honest, having kids is pretty expensive. If the purse-strings are stretched a little tight but you need to get your little ones some new stuff, don’t worry, Baby Bazaar is back at Burjuman n Saturday, October 3. Shop smart with pre-loved, quality products from toys, car seats, strollers, books, apparel, and so much more.

Baby Bazaar, BurJuman, Dubai, 10 am to 4pm, Saturday October 3, Saturday November 21. burjuman.com

Images: Social / Provided