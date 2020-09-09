Are you ready for some true Irish ‘craic’…?

After a strange year so far, What’s On is looking for any reason to celebrate, and we bet you are too. Luckily stalwart Dubai sports bar, McGettigan’s has just the event to help you do that, and it’s all about Ireland’s most traditional holiday.

On Friday, September 18, McGettigan’s JLT is throwing a ‘Halfway to Paddy’s Day’ brunch, to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2021 being less than half a year away (it officially lands on March 17, 2021). Dust off your shamrocks and green glitter.

The official name of the brunch is the ‘St. Practice Day Brunch’. It will run from 1pm to 4pm, and will celebrate ‘all things Irish’ in true McGettigan’s style, with live music, unlimited food and free-flowing drinks, inclusive of the country’s famous black beer.

Food will be a hearty affair, with unlimited bites, small plates, and main courses, from crispy calamari and cheesy arancini balls to butter chicken curry, rib eye with potatoes and spaghetti Bolognese, so make sure to go with an appetite.

This special brunch will be priced at Dhs299 for the house drinks package. If you’re not ready to leave at 4pm, you don’t need to, as an extra Dhs50 will get brunch guests an overnight stay in The Bonnington hotel, so you can carry on the fun.

For just Dhs349, you can attend the brunch, plus stay overnight in The Bonnington hotel, enjoy breakfast the next day, and use the hotel’s facilities including the pool.

If it’s your birthday and you choose to celebrate with McGettigan’s, you will receive your brunch free with any table booking of ten or more.

‘St. Practice Day Brunch’, McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT Dubai, Friday September 18, 1pm to 4pm, house beverages Dhs299. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Images: Provided