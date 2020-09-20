It’s shaping up to be a big week for sports fans…

Check out the biggest sporting events in the UAE this week, including the latest news from the UFC, the best places to watch the IPL, and a predicted win for the UAE in the Tour de France.

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi

Late last week, news broke that the UFC was returning to Abu Dhabi on September 26. On Thursday night, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) confirmed the return of Fight Island and a month of UFC events.

For UFC fans, no doubt the biggest news in that announcement was the revelation that Khabib Nurmagomedov would be returning to defend his UFC Lightweight Crown and further cement his reputation as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

The UFC 253 is scheduled for this Saturday, September 26. The headline fight will be a UFC Middleweight Championship bout between two undefeated fighters, current champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

Following that, there will be Fight Nights on October 3, 10 and 17, before UFC 254 swings into town on October 24.

Catch all the IPL action

The world’s cricketing greats have descended on Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) – and although the games are being played behind closed doors this season, you can still cheer on your favourite team in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Watch all the action at these 8 great spots to catch the IPL in Dubai, or, if you’re in the capital, you’ll be bowled over by the amazing deals for IPL fans at Velocity Sports Bar in Abu Dhabi.

Cheer on UAE Team Emirates in the Tour de France

We’re getting to the pointy end of the Tour de France now, with the first riders expected to pedal into Paris later today. Thanks to Tadej Pogacar epic ride in the penultimate stage yesterday, UAE Team Emirates will wear the yellow jersery on the final leg. If he wins, he will become the youngest winner since 1904.

For the diary

We can’t wait for these major sporting events in the UAE.

October: The Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off on October 30, and will run for one month. We’ve heard there will be two fitness villages this year: one at Kite Beach, and a second at the Quranic Park. Stay tuned for more details on this feel-good event.

November: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic will return to Dubai from November 4 to 6.