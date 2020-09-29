Nothing rounds off the week quite like a barbie by the pool…

You can hit that breezy weekend tone right from the jump-off with the return of Anantara Eastern Mangroves’ Thursday Barbecue Nights.

It all goes down infinity poolside between 7pm and 11pm, with live entertainment and a soothing view over the mangrove hemmed shores of Abu Dhabi’s patchwork islandscape.

If you can unplug yourself from the blissful vistas, there’s a collection of live cooking stations offering grilled meats and seafood. There’s a buffet too, with assorted gastronomy from Arabic, Asian, European and Mediterranean culinary traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Eastern Mangroves (@anantaraeasternmangroves) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

There are clever salad combos, mezze dishes and unlimited drinks. It’s Dhs245 for the soft package, and Dhs345 for the house beverage package.

It’s essentially an evening barbecue brunch (if we accept brunch no longer refers to a combination of breakfast and lunch, and in the UAE — that horse bolted long ago) in a spectacular setting, with point-blank views onto one of the most alluring natural habitats in Abu Dhabi.

If you’re looking for a more traditional weekend brunch, the hotel offers that too. Taking place at their Ingredients restaurant every Friday at noon with package prices available from Dhs195.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, every Thu 7pm to 11pm, Dhs245 for soft package Dhs345 for house package. Tel: (02) 656 1000, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Images: Provided