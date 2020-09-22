See you by the pool…

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi’s new poolside brunch in Dubai combines three of our favourite things: seafood barbecues, free-flowing sips, and infinity pool dips. The Aqua Poolside Seafood Barbecue kicks off this Thursday and Friday night, offering an relaxed evening brunch with pool access.

For Dhs299 per person, you’ll get an all-you-can-eat seafood barbecue, unlimited drinks, and access to the Horizon infinity pool. The new evening brunch will take place every Thursday and Friday, from 7pm to 10pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Méridien Mina Seyahi (@lemeridienminaseyahi) on Sep 21, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

In keeping with social distancing rules, places are limited, so be sure to bag your poolside perch in advance.

Aqua Poolside Seafood Barbecue, Horizon Pool Lounge, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Thu and Fri 7pm to 10pm. Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 399 4141. instagram.com/lemeridienminaseyahi

Love this? Try these pool and dining deals in Dubai

Sal, Burj Al Arab

This coastal-chic new pop-up, on the terrace of Burj Al Arab, offers dining deals that include access to the stunning pool and private beach. A daytime pool and beach package costs Dhs450 per person, including a Dhs300 food and beverage credit at Sal, the dreamy Southern European restaurant.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, daily, Beach Club 10am to 7pm; Restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/burj-al-arab-sal

Barbecue al Brunch at Riva

It’s a family affair at Riva on Friday and Saturday, when the Palm Jumeirah beach club hosts its barbecue brunch. You’ll get unlimited barbecue platters hot off the grill, free-flowing drinks, and all-day access to the pool and beach, with discounts for couples and children.

Riva Beach Dubai, Palm Jumeirah. Fri and Sat, 1pm to 4pm. Fri, Dhs325 per adult or Dhs600 per couple, Dhs75 for children aged four to 12. Sat, Dhs299 per adult or Dhs580 per couple, Dhs65 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm

This cool beach club has a range of pool-dining deals available on weekends. On Thursday afternoons, the Daydreamers package runs from 3pm to 6pm, offering unlimited food and drink for Dhs150. From 7pm to 10pm on Thursday nights, Nightdreamers kicks in, with Dhs250 packages for women, and Dhs300 for gents. On Saturdays, book the Sunkissed Saturday Brunch, a leisurely brunch and pool day priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for men.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah. Entry 21+. Tel: (0)55 2004321. Email: whitebeach@atlantisthepalm.com. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club

Images: Unsplash/Instagram/supplied