Good vibes only…

Positive energy levels in depletion and in need of a recharge? The Crimson Mindfulness Retreat conducted by Crimson Chamber of Yoga & Wellness at Studio One Hotel is just what the doctor ordered.

The zen retreat this month takes place on September 25 and 26 and includes a reiki meditation session and a yoga paired with a journaling session. It will cost you just Dhs550 for two for a night stay and includes breakfast the next day plus screening room voucher tickets for two.

Coming alone? It’s just Dhs375 for the blissful weekend getaway.

After activating the healing palm chakras, a gong meditation led by Zarine Dadachanji will embed the healing deep into the cells bringing about balance and stability.

After a blissful night sleep in your room, start the day with yoga led by Amira at 10am.

The reiki infused session will begin with a slow and mindful breathing exercise, followed by a yoga flow to an eclectic range of jazz, RnB, hip hop and classical Indian flute music.

A soothing reiki influenced pose, Shavasana, follows and the sessions ends with an open-hearted journaling session. To refuel, there are delicious dishes available for breakfast which is available until 12.30pm.

This cool retreat is available without a night stay at the hotel for Dhs120 for the gong session and Dhs100 for the yoga and journaling session. Fancy doing both? Pay just Dhs200 for both sessions.

Bookings can be made here.

If you’re busy this month, don’t worry, the Crimson Mindfulness Retreat is set to take place every month.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Crimson Mindfulness Retreat September 25 to 26, staycation package Dhs550 for two, Dhs375 for one, otherwise gong session Dhs120, yoga session Dhs100, both sessions Dhs200. Tel: (800) 788346. studioonehotel.com

Images: Studio One Hotel