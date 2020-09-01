It’s all about the ladies’ on these fabulous nights…

Need some time out with the girls? There are several to pick from in Dubai and the great news is that you don’t have to spend an exorbitant amount.

Here are 6 ladies’ night the whole girl gang can enjoy for under Dhs150

Kyo Restaurant and Lounge

Best for: a classy night out

When: Mondays at 7pm

Ladies’ night at Kyo ticks all the boxes for a classy night out with live entertainment, Japanese décor and food that will delight sushi lovers. The luscious platters stars spicy tuna maki to the extravagant truffle sea bass nigiri which you can pair with four selected drinks. Any accompanying gents will receive 50 per cent off on selected beverages.

Kyo Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Mon at 7pm to 2am, Tel: (04) 557 5182. kyorestaurant.com

Taikun

Best for: great food

When: Tuesdays at 7pm

Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge is now open and showing off a revamped look and a brand new ladies’ night launching on Tuesday September 1. Starting from 7pm, ladies can enjoy a two-course menu with three house drins for just Dhs149. For five house beverages, it’s Dhs199. Starters include edamame, dynamite shrimp and mains include green dragon sushi rolls with prawn tempura, chicken cashew from the wok and more. For dessert, there’s chocolate fondant or assorted mochi.

Taikun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, every Tue starting Sept 1, 7pm onwards, Dhs149 for three house drinks and Dhs199 for five house drinks, Tel: (04) 528 3780. taikundubai.com

Distillery Gastropub

Best for: unlimited drinks

When: Tuesdays at 8pm

Distillery Gastropub has launched a new ladies’ night deal with unlimited wine and cocktails plus a three-course menu for Dhs129 every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm. A DJ will provide the entertainment while you tuck into starters such as chorizo arancini, spicy tomato bruschetta and mains such as mushroom risotto, chicken parmesan with melting mozzarella and more. For dessert, there’s Eton mess.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Manzil Downtown, Dubai, every Tue 8pm to 11pm, Dhs129. Tel: (04) 329 8899. facebook.com/distillerydubai

Treehouse

Best for: great views and catch-up time

When: Tuesdays at 8pm

This elegant and stylish venue comes with unlimited wine, bubbly and cocktails and the beautiful backdrop of the Burj Khalifa. Paired with the latest gossip and updates with your girlfriends, it’s the perfect way to beat the mid-week blues. It costs just Dhs125 and begins at 8pm and ends at midnight every Tuesday.

Treehouse, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 12am. Tel: (058) 827 2763. treehousedubai.ae

Roxy Cinema

Best for: something different

When: Wednesdays at 8pm

Round up the movie buffs in the group and head to Roxy Cinema. This deal runs throughout the day and you and the girls will be able to enjoy any film all day long at Roxy Cinema’s City Walk or The Beach for just Dhs145. It includes a complimentary meal and drink.

Roxy Cinemas, City Walk, Dubai or The Beach, Dubai, every Tue, Dhs145. Tel: (800) 7699. theroxycinemas.com

Nara Pan Asian

Best for: unlimited food and drinks and the chance to win prizes

When: Wednesdays at 8pm

Newly launched Suzie Wong Wednesday invites ladies to enjoy unlimited food and drinks from 8pm to 10pm for just Dh149 every Wednesday. Gents, you can join in and enjoy the deal for Dhs199. There’s a mix of unlimited Asian food such as salt and pepper prawns, California maki, Thai red curry and more. For drinks, there’s unlimited bottled beers, spirits, wine and cocktails. There’s even a fortune cookie stuffed with some cool prizes. Stay for the after-party and get four drinks for just Dhs100.

Nara Pan Asian, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, every Wednesday, 8pm to 10pm, Dhs149 for the ladies, Dhs199 for gents. Tel: 050 836 1513. naradxb.com

Images: provided/Getty