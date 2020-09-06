From masterclasses to a brunch…

Travel plans to Spain put on hold? This Spanish Extravaganza Festival taking place at Dukes The Palm will be the closest you’ll get to the Iberian Peninsula without the need to purchase an airline ticket.

The three-day festival will be held from September 10 to 12 and is a partnership between the luxurious five-star property on The Palm and the world-famous football royalty – LaLiga.

The global event is the brainchild of Ferran Adria, former Head Chef at the three Michelin star elBulli restaurant in Spain. The festival runs through 55 countries and this will be the first time the culinary festival will be celebrated here in the UAE.

What to expect?

The three-day culinary festival will celebrate all things Spanish from heritage, tradition and cuisine through a series of events from masterclasses to a Spanish inspired brunch.

September 10

Kicking off the event is an experiential live paella tasting and grilled meat masterclass with the award-winning Chef David Montero.

The chef is known for his innovative paella creations and guests will have the rare chance to interact with Montero as he takes them on an immersive journey to the heart of Spain and Spanish flavours.

It takes place at the Great British Restaurant from 7.30pm to 11pm. It will cost you Dhs225 for the soft package and Dhs325 for the house package.

September 11 and 12

In true Dubai style, a vibrant brunch takes place over the weekend that will transport brunch-goers to the colourful streets of Barcelona from the dreamy pool and beachside setting of West 14th Steakhouse.

The one-off menu will feature dishes from Spain’s most acclaimed Michelin starred chefs namely Chef Juanlu Fernandez, Chef Fernando del Cerro, Chef Ager Urigüen and Chef David Montero.

Expect live cooking stations where the chefs will showcase 20 LaLiga tapas guaranteed to take guests on a unique Spanish culinary journey.

It takes place at the West 14th Steakhouse from 1pm to 4pm. It will cost you Dhs275 for the soft package and Dhs375 for the house package.

Where to sign up?

There’s limited seating available and reservations are required. Make them at (04) 455 1101 or email dining.dubai@dukeshotel.com

Images: provided