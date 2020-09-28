For one night only…

If you already have plans for November 7, best cancel them now as that’s the evening that the award-winning British-Iranian actor and comedian, Omid Djalili will be performing in Dubai.

For one night only, the comedian will be bringing his acclaimed ‘The Good Times’ comedy tour to the Dubai Opera with prices starting at just Dhs195.

It has been described by international media as ‘so hysterically funny and at the same time so poignant and powerful that calling it stand-up barely does it justice’.

Omid Djalili’s original material has garnered him fans from all over the world with his razor-sharp wit, boundless energy and expertly crafted cultural observations.

And if you’re lucky, he may belt out a song or two for you.

His stand-up has won him several awards and he has hosted his own ITV quiz show – The Winning Combination, has appeared on the smash hit Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for BBC1 & HBO, and Letter For The King on Netflix.

To help put you completely at ease as you prepare for a night of belly laughs, several safety measures have been put in place by Dubai Opera. Masks will have to remain on at all times and social distancing will have to be maintained inside the auditorium.

There is a seating capacity and if you snap up your tickets before October 12, you will get an early bird discount. You can even upgrade your visit with one of Dubai Opera’s hospitality packages.

Your tickets will need to be purchased online here and only four seats can be selected. If you have a larger group you need to email boxoffice@dubaiopera.com. Do note, the show has an age restriction to 16+.

Omid Djalili The Good Times’ Tour, Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, November 7, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com