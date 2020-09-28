You’re bound to find something you’ll love to hang at home…

Need to spruce up your walls? The sixth edition of World Art Dubai is coming up in October and is a must-visit to snap up a work of art that will add a bit of pop to your decor.

It takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre and runs for three days from Thursday, October 8 to Saturday, October 10.

The event will showcase more than 3,000 unique pieces of art from around the world, uniting galleries and artists, each with their own unique take on art.

From emerging Emirati artists to pop-art icons, fine art, photography and more, no matter what you consider a ‘work of art’, you’re guaranteed to find it here. And you don’t have to worry about a hefty price tags as the art is affordable – a must-visit for collectors and enthusiasts on a budget.

You can find a range of exhibitors here and where you’ll find them at the event. If you want a quick taste of what to expect, have a look at the artistic catalogue online here where you can narrow your search down to art medium, art style, size and orientation, prize range and colour.

Do you recall when a huge gold tiger and a gorilla statue were helicoptered through Dubai? Of course, you do. The sculptor is Idriss B and his creations are found all across major destinations in Dubai and you can spot it at World Art Dubai, too.

A unique fashion show will take place at the event with models showcasing works of art on their clothing. In addition to this, there will be live performances featuring all forms of arts from music and African moves, and you may even catch a masterpiece in the making.

Tickets are sold on a per-day basis and cost Dhs20 for adults and Dhs10 for children ages 12 to 18. Family packs are also available if you want to explore that option for some savings. Get them here.

World Art Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, Oct 8 to Oct 10, Dhs20 adults, Dhs10 children. worldartdubai.com

Images: World Art Dubai social (left to right: The Superwomen by the @hoozinc, Part of your wall by Veronika Glushkova and Aesthetic Flamingo b Shelina Khimji)