Looking for a spot of fun the whole family can enjoy without breaking the bank? Enter Museum of Illusions who are running a great deal available only during September.

The mind-bending spot in Al Seef is offering up tickets for just Dhs65 for one adult and Dhs50 for one child. If you have two little ones, the price will be Dhs60 for both meaning your total expenditure for two adults and two children will be only Dhs190. Have a child under the age of five? They can enter for free.

Here’s what you’ll find inside.

With no less than 80 exhibits of all shapes and sizes, Museum of Illusions Dubai boasts an impressive collection of optical illusions that museum-goers can experience and interact with.

Come with cameras fully charged and leave with a hundred new photos (and memories) of you and your family posing in gravity-defying rooms, sitting at a table with clones of themselves and much more. The photos will certainly have Instagram scrollers doing a double-back on your photos.

Sounds like a lot of fun, but if you end up being too confused, Museum of Illusions has staff on hand who will explain how the illusion works.

There’s a vortex tunnel to walk through, but take your time as it will make you believe the ground is shifting under your feet.

You can even enjoy a collection of holograms and optical illusion scattered around the space and head to the playroom which is filled with intriguing and educational games and puzzles that will tease (and frustrate) you.

Can’t wait to be amazed? Get your tickets online here.

Museum of Illusions Dubai, Al Seef, Dubai Creek, Dubai, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 11pm, back to school offer for Dhs190 (for two adults and two children) available during September, Tel: (0) 4 357 3999. museumofillusions.ae

