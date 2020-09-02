You’ll be able to use the smart gate with your passport only…

In yet another sure sign that international travel is returning to normal (through Dubai at least), the smart gates at Dubai International Airport are now reopen for use, for passengers departing Dubai via Terminal 3.

Departing passengers using the smart gates will need to scan their passports only. For Dubai residents, you’re not able to scan your Emirates ID’s just yet. The smart gates make for a swift journey through the airport.

The news was announced by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) today, Wednesday, September 2. The smart gates will be open and in use for passengers from today.

Smart gates at @DXB are operating once again, with departures now allowed to use the smart gate by scanning their passport only. #Dubaihttps://t.co/vLKE7z5Dmu pic.twitter.com/4uzZAYASpe — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 2, 2020

A statement on the Dubai Media Office website said that the smart gates will be used by ‘scanning passports only, as part of UAE’s precautionary measures against COVID-19, to ensure the highest level of safety for all.’

HE Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai said: “The restart of the smart gates helps to facilitates and simplifies the travel procedures, as the smart gates consider the safest way to travel in light of the current conditions that the world defeat against the COVID-19.”

Over the past few months, Dubai-based airline, Emirates, in particular has slowly reintroduced more and more flights around the world.

Emirates Airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Adel al Redha, revealed in a recent interview that the UAE’s national airline aims to be serving its full network of destinations by summer 2021.

Image: Dubai Media Office