Calling all carnivores…

On the lookout for a fantastic dining deal that offers a substantial amount of grilled meat without it burning a hole in your pocket?

Well, you’re in luck because The City Grill at The Atrium, Al Habtoor City has a unique deal running every Tuesday that will definitely satisfy those carnivorous cravings.

The South African steakhouse is serving up unlimited meat platters which you can enjoy for six whole hours for a pocket-friendly price of just Dhs155.

The deal ends at 11pm, so make the most of it and head down there on the dot at 5pm and you can enjoy 6 hours of braai platters bursting with unique intense flavours and textures which have been prepared using premium beef.

Each platter includes a portion of meaty snacks, beef ribs, grilled chicken and sausages which is all freshly prepared right in front of you. Servings will keep being dished out until you ask your waiter to stop.

You can pair your meals with a range of selected beverages by adding on Dhs99 and you will get an unlimited amount for three hours during your dining experience.

For six hours unlimited braai and three hours unlimited drinks, your total bill will be just Dhs254.

Reservations are a must and can be made on (0)4 437 0088.

Is the unlimited platter a bit too much for you to handle? Head to The City Grill on a Wednesday or Saturday after 5pm and enjoy a 250g fillet or rump steak served with crispy fries and a bottle of selected wine to share for Dhs285.

Time to dig out the stretchy pants!

The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, SZR, Dubai, Unlimited braai deal every Tue 5pm to 11pm, Dhs155 for six hours of ulimited braai platters, Dhs99 select beverages for three hours. Tel: (0)4 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

Images: supplied