Earn and spend Etihad air miles at four Yas theme parks…

Earlier this year, Etihad Airways announced some big, and frankly — pretty awesome, changes to the way their reward scheme worked.

The Etihad Guest App allows you to link up to five Visa cards to one membership, and from there you can earn miles on all purchases and ‘burn’ them on a pretty cool range of activities and products.

Spending on those linked cards brings you ever closer to the AUH lounge. For every Dhs3 spent, you’ll receive one Guest Mile and, importantly, one Tier Mile too. And it’s those tier miles that help you rank up the status of your membership. Platinum here we come.

Say Yas

Today we learned that four of Yas Island’s adventure attractions have signed up and are now on-board as part of the Etihad air miles scheme.

These are Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb Abu Dhabi.

Starting today, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 — you can spend and earn your miles on new tickets, retail items and food and drink in the parks. And until September 30 there’s a special 2 x multiplier on earning those guest miles in park.

Yasser Al Yousuf, Vice President Commercial Partnerships, Etihad Aviation Group said about the update “We’re thrilled to further our partnership with Yas Theme Parks and attractions, offering our loyal members the chance to both earn and spend their miles on the ground right here in our capital.

“This partnership enriches the Abu Dhabi experience and makes Yas Island a totally rewarding destination for entertainment, shopping or a staycation.”

Images: Provided