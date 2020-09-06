This will bring back so many memories…

Own a classic car? You will soon be able to show off a new license plate to make your classic car look even more retro.

The new design for license plates has just been rolled out by the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The new design is inspired by plates used in Dubai back in the 1980s and features a colour scheme of white and yellow. It will replace the current brown plates that are currently being used.

Check out this video released by the Dubai Media Office showing off the design.

Under the directives of @HamdanMohammed, @rta_dubai introduces a new design for the license plates of classic vehicles, inspired by plates used in #Dubai in the 1980s.https://t.co/H9JurMpDzq pic.twitter.com/RFean0Tq0t — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 5, 2020

Commenting on the classic car plate design, His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA stated, ‘With the new design, the plates can be clearly and easily read from a distance. The design has two distinct elements – the words ‘Dubai’ and ‘Classic’ are written in both Arabic and English on a yellow background, while the number is written on a white background.’

According to Al Tayer, the new design meets all the required technical standards and the ‘plates have a touch of luxury and feature innovative digital printing.’

He went on to state that they will not be affected by different climate conditions.

What qualifies as a classic car?

Well, according to the announcement made on Sheikh Hamdan’s official website, the specific criteria for designating a vehicle as classic include being over 30 years old.

It will also have to meet all the technical testing requirements.

So, how do I apply for the new plate?

To get your new plate for your Dubai classic vehicle, you can make your requests through the RTA website or the customer happiness centre in Deira.

They will be made available to interested owners from November 2020.

Images: RTA