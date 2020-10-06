6 amazing things to do in Dubai this week

It’s the start of a brand new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From an all wagyu menu to a new drunch deal, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

The long-awaited reopening of Global Village is finally here. This silver jubilee season, Global Village is set to be bigger and better with new performances, thrilling new rides and much more. Tickets to Global Village will cost Dhs15 this year. Entry will be free for children under three, people of determination, and seniors aged 65 and above.

For more information on the upcoming season, visit: globalvillage.ae

2. Indulge in an all-wagyu menu

Wagyu is one of the finest meats in the market, and fans of the tender beef will be able to enjoy a full menu dedicated to it. Netsu offers the Wagyu Extra menu, starting from Dhs300 which offers a four course menu filled with wagyu treats. Standout favourites include the menchi katsu wagyu cutlet and steak sando with none other than gold flakes on top.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeria, Jumeira, Monday to Saturday, 6.30pm to 8pm, from Dhs300. Tel: (04) 777 2232. mandarinoriental.com

Monday October 26

3. Celebrate Le Pain Quotidien’s birthday

As you must be aware by now, when a restaurant celebrates its birthday, usually its you that gets the gifts. Le Pain Quotidien, or LPQ, is no different and to celebrate its 30th birthday there are a few different ways you can get involved. On October 26, dine-in guests get a free retail item from the LPQ pantry, or between October 26 to 28, receive 30 per cent off your delivery order. There’s even a new menu to tuck into.

Le Pain Quotidien, various locations, October 26. @lpqmiddleeast

4. Check out a new late night deal

If you love house, garage or drum and bass music, get down to The Hideout this Monday night. Their new deal offers a drunch option with three hours of unlimited drinks between 8pm and 11pm for only Dhs69, or add a main course to make it Dhs129. If you don’t fancy the brunch option, you can still get drinks two-for-on between 8pm and 1am.

The Hideout, Marina Byblos Hotel, Dubai Marina, Mondays, 8pm to 1am. Tel: (058) 156 4123. @thehideoutdubai

Tuesday October 27

5. Celebrate American Beer Day

Did you know this Tuesday is American Beer Day? If you’re a fan of the drink, celebrate in style at Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach. All day when you dine at the bar, you’ll get a free American beer with your main course, and then enjoy more for Dhs27.

Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Tuesday October 27, 12.30pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 439 8881. marriott.com

Wednesday October 28

6. Visit a huge pumpkin patch

Halloween is just around the corner, and Dubai is getting in the spirit. This year the biggest pumpkin patch in Dubai will be at Town Square Dubai by Nshama, but only from October 25 to 31. A 1,000 square feet space will be filled with pumpkins, with free to access for anyone to come and admire.

Town Square Dubai by Nshama, October 25 to 31, free. @townsquaredxb

REMINDER: This Wednesday October 28 will be a dry night in Dubai

Images: Provided/Unsplash