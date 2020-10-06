Calling all art lovers…

If you have come to realize your diary is filled with dinners, brunches and coffee dates with friends, consider visiting an art exhibition or two to shake the routine up a bit.

We’ve rounded up a list of six must-see art exhibitions and events taking place this October for you to add to your to-do list.

Dubai

World Art Dubai 2020

This cool art event takes place from Thursday, October 8 to Saturday, October 10 and is a great place to not only scope out some art, but you can also purchase a piece or two. The event will showcase more than 3,000 unique pieces of art from around the world, uniting galleries and artists, each with their own unique take on art. Tickets are sold on a per-day basis and cost Dhs20 for adults and Dhs10 for children ages 12 to 18. Family packs are also available if you want to explore that option for some savings. Get them here.

World Art Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, Oct 8 to Oct 10, Dhs20 adults, Dhs10 children. worldartdubai.com

Theatre of Digital Art

This incredible attraction at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is finally opening its doors this month on October 13. The 1,800 meters art space will display digital shows that combine high-end technology with classical art complete with stunning visual effects, classical music and surround sound. You will literally step into some of the most famous paintings created by the most gifted artists the world has ever known. The inaugural exhibition will showcase nine artists including Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Edvard Munch and more. Ticket prices start from Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, opening on Oct 13, ticket prices start from Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Memory Drum

In psychology, Memory Drum is a theory that unconscious neural patterns acquired from past experiences are stored in the central nervous system within a memory storage organ. Most people lose touch with it through learned behaviours, but the artist is constantly aware of it. His artwork here is a result of the time he spent in isolation as he forced him to go deeper into his ‘drum memory’. Apart from the colourful paintings that have come during iso time, the artist also creates different types of three-dimensional work in papier-mache.

Memory Drum, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, exhibition runs until Nov 12. Tel: (0)4 346 9906. lawrieshabibi.com

I have so much to tell you

Rashid Al Mulla is a self-taught artist born and raised in the UAE who is passionate about humanity and the environment. Most of his works — acrylic paintings on canvas — focus on delivering human emotions and shedding light on issues such as water scarcity, deforestation, and animal cruelty. His new series of art hang in Coya Dubai and focuses on different stories of culture and emotions of humans. In this case, he focuses specifically on women and how their simple facial expressions can convey a message to the viewer. The exhibition also includes pieces inspired by elements of Peruvian culture and heritage. For a multi-sensory artistic experience, you are encouraged to book a table for lunch while you soak in the art.

Coya Dubai, Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2 – Dubai, exhibition runs from Oct 10 until Dec 31. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. coyarestaurant.com/dubai

Sharjah

Zarina Bhimji: Black Pocket

A mix of film, photography and installation, this is Zarina’s first solo exhibition in the region and presents an in-depth survey of the artist’s work to date. It takes place across three studios in the Al Mureijah Art Spaces where Zarina’s work will encourage you to think beyond mainstream historical narratives. You can read more about the artist and all the work that goes into her creations on the Sharjah Art Foundation website here.

Zarina Bhimji: Black Pocket, Al Mureijah Art Spaces – Galleries 4, 5 and 6, Sharjah, until 10 April 2021, Tel: (0)6 548 1381. sharjahart.org

Lindsay Seers and Keith Sargent: Nowhere Less Now3 [Flying Saucer]

While you’re in the cultural capital, drive 10 minutes and catch a multimedia installation – Lindsay Seers and Keith Sargent: Nowhere Less Now3 [flying saucer]. The multimedia video is a story about an alien landing on earth and its fascination and its attempts to understand life on earth from geometry, gestures and movements.

Lindsay Seers and Keith Sargent: Nowhere Less Now3 [flying saucer], Al Ramla West, Sharjah, exhibition runs until Dec 26. Tel: (0)568 5050. sharjahart.org

Images: supplied