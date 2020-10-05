Adam Bloom, Babatunde Aléshé and Rory O’ Hanlon headline the UAE’s comedy club this month…

Planning a night out? Why not make it a fun one filled with tonnes of belly laughter and stitches (the good kind).

You don’t have to look far as Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club has rounded up a line-up of rib-tickling comedians namely Adam Bloom, Babatunde Aléshé and Rory O’ Hanlon to provide the humour from Thursday October 8 to Friday, October 16.

Meet the comedians

Adam Bloom

Winner of several awards, ‘Bloomy’ is one of Britain’s most inventive comedians. He has performed several solo shows at Edinburgh Festivals and at festivals in Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Wellington and Cape Town – all of them sell-outs. He’s made several appearances on TV including The Comedy Store, The World Stands Up and Comedy World Tour on Comedy Central and several British Broadcasting Corporation shows.

Babatunde Aléshé

Making his debut in the UAE, award-winning Babatunde presents a hilariously fresh perspective on mixed marriage. Babatunde is of Nigerian heritage and married to a Jamaican woman and uses his experience to present a hilariously fresh perspective on the subject. His rapid-fire delivery regularly has audiences crying with laughter.

Rory O’ Hanlon

This Irish stand-up comedian and actor is a favourite across the UK and Ireland and is seen regularly on Irish TV. He is also a veteran of stage performing with seven consecutive solo shows at Edinburgh Fringe. His most recent appearances have been at both Glasgow and Cardiff Comedy Festivals. He’s also performed at other events across the world including Moscow, Berlin, Monte Carlo, Brussels, Perth and more.

Tickets:

Here are the dates and locations for October:

Thursday October 8, 8.30pm – Movenpick JBR, Dubai

Friday October 9, 8.30pm – Movenpick JBR, Dubai

Thursday October 10, 8.30pm – Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens Dubai

Thursday October 15, 8.30pm – Grand Millenium, Barsha Heights Dubai