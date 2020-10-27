Pass Go and proceed directly to free parking…

We had the confirmation earlier this week that Thursday will be a national day of holiday for both the public and private sectors.

And in accordance with tradition, for the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, parking in the capital’s Mawaqif parking bays will be free from Thursday, October 29, 2020 until 7.59am on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Whether you’re spending the long weekend with family, friends or contently on your lonesome, Keep your eyes firmly on the What’s On social channels for inspiration on how to live your best life in the capital.

And of course free parking makes it just that little bit easier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@itcabudhabi) on Oct 27, 2020 at 3:09am PDT

Over the holiday the ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will also be offline. During this time, many services can be accessed on ITC’s website, itc.gov.ae, through the Darb app or by calling (800) 88888.

Public bus routes, and ferry time tables may also be affected. You can keep up to date using the darb.ae website.

Intercity bus routes are suspended until further notice.

Images: Unsplash