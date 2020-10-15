We’re so ready for those stunning sunset views…

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar at Grosvenor House Dubai is one of Dubai’s most popular long-standing hotspots, and it’s finally reopening its doors on Thursday October 22. The indoor restaurant and alfresco bar are absolutely stunning and offer views of the surrounding Marina skyscrapers.

The popular lounge has an extensive cocktail list, as well as a tempting food menu to help transport you to a Mediterranean climate. There’s live music throughout the week, with a percussionist alongside the resident DJ every Tuesday plus a saxophonist on Thursdays and Fridays.

Every day between 5pm and 7pm is your chance to enjoy a select list of refreshing cocktails, wine and house spirits for a reduced price and soak up the atmosphere as the sun begins to set. The sophisticated spot is perfect for a mid-week date night, post-brunch wind down, or showing visitors what Dubai has to offer.

Siddharta Lounge Dubai is the latest in a string of exciting outdoor terrace re-openings, proving that the worst of summer is truly behind us. It’s officially that beautiful time of year where its acceptable to sit outside without a fan or a jacket – just bliss.

Be sure to reserve yourself a spot in advance to avoid disappointment as this chic bar is known to get booked up fairly quickly. Whether it’s for a romantic dinner for two, fun catch up with friends, or celebrating the end of the week with colleagues, Siddharta Lounge Dubai is almost ready to welcome you back.

Siddharta Lounge Dubai by Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Wednesday 5pm to midnight, Thursday to Saturday 5pm to 1am, reopening October 22. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

Images: Provided