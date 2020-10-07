It will propel the city’s art community and creative economy…

Dubai is already home to a number of fabulous art museums dotted across the city and with this new initiative launched by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the entire city will turn into one big art gallery.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the innovative initiative titled ‘Dubai Collection’ will further enrich the city’s artistic landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Culture دبي للثقافة (@dubaiculture) on Feb 15, 2020 at 4:18am PST

The main aim is to create a unique platform for developing the emirate’s art community and its creative economy. The collection will feature some of the finest modern and contemporary art bearing a connection to Dubai highlighting the emirate’s heritage and its progressive, cosmopolitan spirit.

The works of art will be publicly displayed at accessible venues transforming the emirate into a city-wide museum bridging the gap between the community and the artist’s and their masterpieces.

A collaboration between Dubai Culture and Art Dubai, the initiative is inviting individuals to loan acquired artworks or if they are artists themselves (emerging or professional), contribute from their own collection. The program will provide artists with sustainable streams of remuneration for their creative work.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture expressed her appreciation to the Ruler of Dubai and his support for the cultural sector.

She stated that the launch would ‘genuinely empower the local cultural community and contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to be a leading global creative hub and cultural destination’

Sheikh Mohammed will also be lending his personal private collection to the initiative, which according to Sheikha Latifa ‘will encourage the community to contribute towards creating this unique collection of artworks.’

Images: Getty