Vegans, this is the perfect place to get your fix…

Shopping for groceries is generally a tedious task for everyone. But for vegans out there, the struggle reaches a whole new level.

However, a new platform has just been launched in the UAE that will help vegans tick the items off their shopping list with ease in the comfort of their own homes.

Veganway is a dedicated platform showcasing only a range of vegan and gluten-free products. Previously, the website only offered mylk (vegan milk) products, but now a number of vegan items can be found ranging from healthy cookies to pure nut butter, granola, crackers, energy bars and more.

All the items you will find here are prepared using only whole and fresh ingredients. They will not have any processed or artificial additives or colours added in which make them nutritious and good for the body and mind.

Some of the tasty items you can add to cart include almond flax coconut cookies, double chocolate cookies, finger millet cookies, peanut butter cookies and much more.

There are even gift hampers available to make gifting easier and you will also find other vegan based items for hair and body care. The site will soon stock vegan cosmetics, supplements and more – so, keep your eyes peeled.

Delivery is available all throughout UAE with no minimum order required. After you’re done shopping, head to check out where your delivery fee will be calculated. Charges start from Dhs15 and your payment can be done via card or on delivery.

If you’ve ordered a food item, a fresh batch will be prepared from scratch and delivered to you in under 24 hours. And it’s all free from any preservatives.

If you’re environmentally conscious as well, Vegan Way tries its best to not use any plastic in any of its packagings.

Happy shopping!

Vegan Way, Tel: (0)50 4641 501. veganway.me

Images: Vegan Way