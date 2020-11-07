It’s the best time of year for all of Dubai’s amazing outdoor activities…

If your birthday falls in the winter months, from around October to March, and you just so happen to be in Dubai, you’ll get the very best of the winter sunshine. This means a number of alfresco activities are a-go, and we’ve rounded up some seriously cool ones to help you celebrate your birthday in style.

1. Set sail with a yacht party

Nothing quite says a birthday in Dubai like a yacht party. Fortunately, if you have a decent crowd, they’re not as expensive as some might think. You can hire plenty of yachts in Dubai for four hours, which comes with soft drinks and water. Get everyone to bring some food and their choice of beverages, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate party.

Check out the options at xclusiveyachts.com

2. Brunch alfresco

Another popular birthday tradition when you’re spending it in Dubai is undoubtedly a brunch. For an ultra-cool offering in a chic garden terrace setting, check out Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5. Brought to you by the unstoppable Secret Parties group, you’ll sip on unlimited drinks and tuck into Peruvian dishes, presented across a four-course sharing menu, whilst enjoying lively entertainment such as a singer and saxophonist. If you visit within the week of your birthday, you can enjoy the brunch for free, as long as you have valid ID.

Secret Garden Brunch, Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 sparkling, Dhs699 champagne. secret-parties.com

3. Be a daredevil and do a skydive

Always wanted to tick a skydive off your bucket list? There are few places cooler to do it than Dubai, where you’ll take in birds’ eye views of the city’s landscape, including the iconic Palm Jumeirah island. The Palm Drop Zone tandem skydive experience is priced at Dhs1899, or Dhs2199 for a tandem skydive with videos and photos.

Skydive Dubai, Al Seyahi St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 12pm to 5pm Thursdays and Sundays, open 10am to 5pm Fridays and Saturdays. skydivedubai.ae

4. Party at a pool brunch

Blue skies, unrelenting sunshine and some of the coolest pool and beach clubs around mean a birthday pool brunch is well within the question. Try the Palm Sugar Bruch at which takes place at Wet Deck, W Dubai – The Palm on Fridays. The ultimate pool party brunch brings you four hours of DJ tunes, unlimited food and free-flowing drinks in those signature purple disco balls.

Palm Sugar brunch, WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, Dhs345 in-house guests, Dhs395 regular. Tel: (04) 245 5800. wetdeckdubai.com

5. Satisfy your need for speed in the desert

If you’re one of those people who find it hard to sit still, why not book a day in the desert? Not just any old day in the desert, satisfy your need for speed with an adrenaline-filled adventure on dune buggies. Created by the team at Explorer Tours, the feisty motor is so much more than a dune buggy, with a two litre engine and 160 horsepower – this buggy means business. See what What’s On thought of the experience here.

Explorer Tours, Fossil Rock, Sharjah, daily, 8am and 3pm, Dhs550 single seater, Dhs890 double seater. Tel: (04) 286 1991. explorertours.ae

6. Check out a chilled Saturday beach brunch

Fancy a chilled-out beach day with unlimited drinks and endless Japanese bites such as sushi and prawn spring rolls? How about enjoying that for a full eight hours for just Dhs350? You can at Sho Cho beach at Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai. Keep it simple. Sun, sea, sand, a group of friends and music playing all day. There’s even a volley ball net, if you feel like getting competitive. Find out how What’s On rated it here.

Sho Cho, Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, Saturdays, 11am to 7pm, Dhs350 house or soft drinks. Tel: (04) 346 1111. @shochouae

7. Dinner in the Sky

Sure, you could go out for a birthday dinner, but how about taking that birthday dinner 50 metres high in the sky? Say hello to Dinner in the Sky, which was voted by Forbes.com as one of the 10 most unusual restaurants in the world. The company offers lunch, dinner, afternoon tea and special occasion experiences that you can enjoy with amazing Dubai Marina and sea views. Prices start from Dhs499 per person for afternoon tea.

Dinner in the Sky, Al Sufoh, Skydive, Al Seyahi St, Dubai, 2pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)58 819 3296. dinnerinthesky.ae

