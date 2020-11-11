And for the first time, hold the flight on deposit for just Dhs49…

Between 9am on Wednesday November 11 and 10am on Friday, November 13, 2020 Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE is holding a big sale on airfares and package holidays.

They’re also, for the very first time, letting you make the bookings on the Etihad.com website with just a Dhs49 deposit (with full payment due 21 days prior to departure). The featured destinations are Amman, Athens, Beirut, Cairo, the Maldives, and are valid for travel any time before September 30, 2021.

The prices are pretty attractive as you can see

Testing times

Currently, any tickets bought for Etihad Airways flights (excluding those to China) departing Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), will automatically include a Covid-19 PCR test.

It’s being coordinated in collaboration with Life Medical Diagnostic Centre (Life DX), and passengers can book their test directly through the Life Dx website for tests between 48 and 96 hours prior to departure.

There are three centres in Abu Dhabi, you’ll find them in Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Khalifa City.

Got you covered

In another piece of excellent news — Etihad is now offering free global Covid-19 medical and quarantine cover. For more information on exactly what’s covered, check out our full story on the policy.

Qarantine-age angst

Anybody flying into Abu Dhabi airport, resident, tourist or citizen, is required to isolate at home for 14 days, and to ensure this quarantine requirement is fulfilled — are “required to wear a medically approved wristband for the duration.”

Those quarantining are also required to take a second PCR test on the 12th day.

This also applies to those flying into other emirates and crossing the border by road. Those doing so must disclose this information to entry checkpoints or face fines.

Other requirements

Whilst residents are no longer obliged to obtain ICA approval, it is recommended that you verify your status on the smartservices.ica.gov.ae service, BEFORE you book your flight. Confirmation is instant.

It is essential to have a negative Covid-19 PCR test (obtained within 96 hours or intended arrival/departure from Abu Dhabi) — before you fly with Etihad (excluding those under 12)

You will undergo thermal screening at the airport and PCR testing for everyone over the age of 12 is mandatory. Passengers are advised that this process may take some time to complete.

We also recommend you consult Etihad’s Destination Guide as a good place to begin research into the entry requirements for your destination (and also other information you might need for departing/returning to AUH).

Those entering Abu Dhabi by road

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from Dubai currently need to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48 hours of intended entry. You can find more information on our story about updates to the road border policy.

