Rove Hotels and Marriott Bonvoy are offering deep discounts this week…

Whether you’re looking to book a last-minute getaway for the UAE National Day five-day weekend, or plan an end-of-year escape, these Black Friday hotel deals offer discounted stays, starting at Dhs79 a night.

Rove Hotels Black Friday sale

Rove Hotels is going in hard with its Black Friday hotel deals, offering discounts of up to 60 per cent when you book between November 25 and 27, for stays until December 26.

The 72-hour Black Friday hotel sale is available for bookings on Rover Rooms across all Rove Hotels, including hotspot locations in Dubai Marina, La Mer and City Centre.

Rove Hotels is known for offering affordable stays in the heart of the action, and during the Black Friday hotel sale you can score a room for as little as Dhs79 a night.

Rove Hotel Black Friday Sale, Nov 25 to 27, tel: (04) 561 9999. rovehotels.com/offer/black-friday-sale/

Marriott International

From November 24 to 30, you can snap up discounted hotel rooms across the Marriott International portfolio, as part of the Gift of Travel promotion. Save up to 40 per cent on hotel bookings across the Middle East, for stays until January 10.

Some of the UAE’s best-loved hotels fall under the Marriott International umbrella, with participating Dubai properties including Le Meriden Mina Seyahi, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, and Aloft City Centre Deira.

In Abu Dhabi, book a discounted stay at The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, or Marriott Hotel Al Forsan.

You’ll need to sign up to become a Marriott Bonvoy member for the biggest savings of up to 40 per cent, but non-members can still save up to 35 per cent. Marriott is also offering flexible cancellation policies and contactless services on arrival.

Marriott International Flash Sale, Nov 24 to 30, save up to 40 per cent, emea.marriott.com/en/offers/flash-sale-mea .

Cleartrip

To celebrate the 49th UAE National Day, hotel booking platform Cleartrip is offering half-price stays for ADCB cardholders. Use your ADCB card to book a staycation on Cleartrip, and you’ll save a flat 50 per cent on your booking (up to the value of Dhs250).

This offer is valid for bookings until December 1, for stays until December 31. Be sure to use the coupon code CTADCB when making your booking.

Visit: cleartrip.ae/offers/uae/50-off-staycations-hotels