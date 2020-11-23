Authorities hope that the ban on camping in Fujairah and RAK will help to curb the spread of Covid-19…

If your UAE National Day plans include camping with your mates in Fujairah or Ras Al Khaimah, then it might be time for a rethink. Authorities announced over the weekend that there is a camping ban in Fujairah, covering all parts of the emirate.

According to local news agency UAE BARQ, the Emergency, Crises and Disasters team has decided “to ban camping of any kind, including tents and caravans in all regions of the emirate.” The move aims to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

UAE BARQ also notes that “in the event of non-compliance, the concerned authorities will remove these camps and refer violators to the competent authorities.”

Major-General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, commander-in-chief of the Fujairah Police, said, “Fines and stringent penalties will be slapped against violators. Any tent, camp or caravan will be demolished or removed with immediate effect.”

Camping is also currently banned in Ras Al Khaimah. The northern emirate first banned camping back in September and, according to sources at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism and Development Authority, the ban is still in effect. They have yet to receive any update from authorities that would permit a return to normal camping in the emirate.

Camping in the UAE

If you have your heart set on pitching a tent over the UAE National Day long weekend, but the camping ban in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah as stalled that, there are still plenty of places to camp in the UAE.

Read our cool guide to camping in the desert – just be sure to keep the latest Covid-19 restrictions and testing requirements in mind. Or, opt for one of these hassle-free camping experiences with Campr or Sand Sherpa.

Image: Unsplash