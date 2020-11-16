Be one of the first to try this amazing one-of-a-kind experience…

If you’re a keen cyclist or not shy of a spin class or two, there’s a one-of-a-kind cycling experience coming to Dubai that we think you’ll want a space at. Storm Cycling is hosting a full-body workout with some incredible city views.

The 45-minute class will take place outdoors on the 54th floor terrace of the Address Sky View hotel, next to the infinity pool. You’ll also find contemporary Asian restaurant Ce La Vi here. The terrace is pretty unbeatable for its Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa views.

Kicking off from 6am on Friday, November 20, you’ll experience an awe-inspiring sunrise as you’re put through your paces in the cycling workout. It includes arms, meditation and stretching guided by STORM’s instructors. What a way to start the day.

The first ten people who call to book the class will get to take part, so don’t hang around if you’re thinking of doing it. The class comes as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge which is currently in full swing across the city.

Running until November 28, the Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages Dubai residents to take part in 30 minutes of exercise, per day, for 30 days. There are plenty of cool challenges, free fitness classes, fitness hubs and more happening every day.

‘’At STORM we are all about elevating people’s potential from a mind and body perspective, always pushing boundaries. For the Dubai Fitness Challenge, we wanted to do something out of the ordinary, making this complimentary sunrise ride at the Address Sky Views the perfect opportunity to take the STORM experience to a new dimension.’’ Ivana Bruic, Co-Founder and Lead Instructor.

If you’d like to take part in the sunrise cycle, call (04) 255 2221 before November 18th.

Images: Provided