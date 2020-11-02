The Italian bistro’s brunch is available on Friday and Saturday…

The weekend brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano offers four hours of award-winning Italian food, drinks, desserts and a family-friendly atmosphere from Dhs165.

That’s the soft drinks package, but if you want to upgrade to the frozen pink grape and signature mixology category it’s just a total of Dhs200 per person. And the top tier grape and bubble option is an astonishingly low Dhs215.

Kids under six are free and those between six and twelve get 50 per cent off their parents’ selected package. The Weekend Brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano takes place between midday and 4pm on Friday and Saturday.

You can choose from unlimited starters, a la carte mains, sharing dishes, pizzas and a legendary round-up of indulgent European desserts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Rotana Capital Centre (@pearlrotana) on Oct 22, 2020 at 3:53am PDT

Business class lounging

But what do you do if you get a case of the lunchtime Italian carb cravings midweek?

Dino’s has a *gestures in Italian* bellissima business lunch option that’s available Sunday to Thursday. Choose two a la carte courses for Dhs90 or three for Dhs100 (including soft beverages).

The menu features soups, salads, a selection of pizzas, hand-rolled pastas, fish dishes, scaloppini, tiramisu, gelato and more, as well as soft drinks and tea and coffee. It’s available between midday and 3.30pm.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, open daily midday to 3.30pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 307 5551, @pearlrotana