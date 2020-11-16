This will add some atmosphere to the next tournament…

Fans will be allowed to return to Dubai sporting events, with spectators capped at 30 per cent, according to an announcement from the Dubai Sports Council.

The Official Executive Council of Dubai and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management approved the return of spectators, based on the health and safety protocols of the Dubai Sports Council.

.@DubaiSC‘s health and safety protocols have resulted in the Council obtaining approval from @TECofDubai and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in #Dubai for the return of spectators to sport events at a maximum of 30 percent capacity. pic.twitter.com/qsqosaRqTU — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 15, 2020

Spectator sports ground to a halt back in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, sports have slowly resumed in Dubai, although many competitions have still been on hold and spectators have not been permitted.

With this new announcement, it is hoped spectators will be able to attend some of the upcoming sporting tournaments in Dubai.

On the calendar for next month are the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, which runs from December 10 to 13, and a new preceding tournament, the Golf in Dubai Championship Presented by DP World, which is scheduled to be held from December 2 to 5.

Sports in Dubai

While we wait for details on which upcoming competitions will allow spectators in Dubai, we can all get involved in the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Running until November 28, the 30-day programme encourages all Dubai residents to exercise for 30 minutes a day.

Find a free workout near you, with City is a Gym – Presented by Etisalat. Join Sheikh Hamdan on a cycle ride down Sheikh Zayed Road this Friday November 20 for the Dubai Ride. Or find five inspiring things to do this week for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.