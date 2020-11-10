Dubai’s main thoroughfare will be transformed into a cycleway on November 20…

Want to ride alongside Sheikh Hamdan? HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Twitter to urge Dubai residents to get on their bikes for an epic ride down Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai endeavors to be among the most active and dynamic cities in the world, and as part of this year’s @DXBFitChallenge, we’ve launched Dubai Ride on November 20, which will pass through the city’s top landmarks. Join me by registering at https://t.co/NIreOSgrlj pic.twitter.com/oas27tg1Vh — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 9, 2020

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Sheikh Zayed Road will be transformed into a cycling track on November 20 for the Dubai Ride. The 14-kilometre course is open to all abilities, and it’s free to take part. All you need to do is register in advance on the dubairide.com website.

There’s also a four-kilometre family route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, for ages five and over.

See you on Sheikh Zayed Road!

The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to encourage residents to work out for 30 minutes every day for 30 days. It is organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, and takes place from October 30 to November 28 with a variety of free workouts to sign up for across the city. For a complete list of events, register via dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Images: Facebook/Instagram