It was recently announced that the travel corridor between Dubai and the UK has now opened up, meaning people no longer have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to the UK. Naturally, there has been a surge in people traveling to and from each country.

Emirates has just announced that it is set to increase the services of its iconic jumbo jet Emirates A380 to a number of major airports in the UK. From November 27, the A380 specifically will operate four daily flights to London Heathrow (LHR), and will run six times per week to Manchester (MCR), from December 2.

As of December 2, there will be a total of ten flights per week to Manchester, of which six will be served by an Emirates A380 and four with a Boeing 777-300ER. Additionally, Emirates will increase the number of flights to Birmingham as of November 27, and Glasgow as of December 1.

As well as increasing flights to the UK, Emirates has also announced the increasing of its A380 services to Moscow, Russia. The Emirates A380 (which is a double-decker plane) will operate a daily service to Moscow from November 25, which is an increase from the current twice-weekly schedule.

If you’re traveling from the UAE to the UK, you will not be required to quarantine upon arrival. When traveling from the UK to the UAE, you can opt to take a COVID-19 PCR 96-hours in advance of your departure flight, or get a COVID-19 test on arrival at Dubai Airport, the results of which usually take within 24-hours.

According to a report by The National on November 13, UK travel companies are expecting a significant rise in holiday bookings for the UAE through the winter months. Dubai has been welcoming holiday-makers for the past few months.

Emirates is currently operating a huge National Day sale on flights to destinations around the world.

