This authentic Mediterranean grill comes with two lofty deck spaces and gorgeous Corniche views…

Grills @ Chill’O used its 2020 downtime wisely, the lofty Mediterranean restaurant found on the eighth floor of Sofitel Abu Dhabi, has been given an additional coat of razzle-dazzle, courtesy of the upgrade brush.

And What’s On has exclusive news (along with the pictures to prove it) that the venue’s official relaunch will take place on November 25, 2020.

We also have an invite-only supper club preview the night before, for some of our closest friends.

Diners can look forward to a chic and expansive, interior lounge space with twin breezy pool-side terrace that offers big Corniche vistas. It’s a great date night spot, the perfect location for sophisticated sundowners — in short, its return will be warmly welcomed.

The revamp is joined by a similarly reinvigorated menu developed by Executive Sous Chef Gary Abdelmjid. As the name suggests, premium grilled ‘surf and turf’ remains at the heart of the offering, with big flavours plucked from culinary enclaves of the European and Near Eastern Mediterranean.

In addition to the coal charred fare, foodies will also find extravagant salads, grand authentic seafood paellas, fine Levantine mezze, decadent desserts, freshly baked bread, sharing bites and more.

And Grills @ Chill’O has made a commitment to ensure that its dishes are created, wherever possible, using the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Further reasons to check it all out, come in the form of the venue’s refreshing signature blended beverages, and shisha range.

Grills @ Chill’O, floor P8 Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, opening November 25. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

