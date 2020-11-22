Other themed quiz nights include The Simpsons, The Noughties and a ‘Big Fat Quiz’…

If you’re a self-confessed pro when it comes to Harry Potter trivia, or a die-hard Disney fan, your time to put it to the test is coming. Popular Palm Jumeirah bar and restaurant, Palm Bay, is holding a whole host of themed quiz nights throughout December.

Every Wednesday, keen quiz-goers are put through their paces with five quiz rounds and two rounds of bingo. Three of the quiz rounds will be focused around that week’s theme, with a picture, music and question round. In between, there will be two rounds of bingo.

The quiz starts from 8pm and entry is Dhs150 which includes two dishes and two house beverages per person. House wine, beers, spirits and cocktails are all available. Dishes include BBQ chicken wings, loaded potato skins, beef and chicken sliders and plenty more.

Whether you’re a whiz at the world of wizardry (Harry Potter), a dab hand at Disney trivia, nostalgic for the Noughties, superb at The Simpsons facts or just love to test your general knowledge, there’s something for everyone. We recommend booking ahead.

So, what’s the schedule?

Wednesday, December 2: The Simpsons

Wednesday, December 9: Noughties (00’s)

Wednesday, December 16: Harry Potter

Wednesday, December 23: Disney

Wednesday, December 30: ‘Big Fat Quiz’ (Big general knowledge quiz)

There are some epic prizes to be won at the quiz. These include a car service, 60 minute massage session, Dhs200 takeaway voucher at Great Wall (Chinese restaurant), voucher for complimentary nails service at WENAILS, NRG fitness classes and plenty more.

For the top three tier of winners, there’s complimentary HAVANA Ladies Night vouchers at Palm Bay for third place winners, complimentary Family Island Roast vouchers at Palm Bay for second place winners and first place winners get complimentary Friday Brunch vouchers.

Sign us up…

Quiz Nights at Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, every Wednesday from 8pm, Dhs150 inclusive of two dishes and two house beverages. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Images: Facebook